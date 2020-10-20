Dubuque County structure fire causes estimated $200,000 in damage

EPWORTH, Iowa (KWWL) -- No injuries are reported after a structure fire on a farm on North Bankston Road in rural Epworth.

Upon arrival, authorities found a machine shed engulfed in flames. The shed mainly housed farm equipment, tractors and vehicles.

The machine shed is a total loss and damage is estimated at more than $200,000. There was no damage to any nearby structures.

According to the Epworth Fire Department, the owner was doing some welding in the area where the fire originated and the situation has been ruled accidental.