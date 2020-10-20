DOJ announces center to help cops, offers aid to Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice is putting $3 million toward a national center that will provide training and assistance to help law enforcement agencies prevent the use of excessive force, and officials hope the city of Minneapolis would be the first to take advantage of the resource. The Minneapolis Police Department has been under pressure to reform amid staff shortages and a summer of increased violence — after the May 25 death of George Floyd. Police Chief Medaria Arradondo says he’s grateful for the offer and hopes city leaders will take advantage of it. He said the center would provide more resources and training, including mental health resources for officers.