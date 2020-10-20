DECISION 2020: Absentee voting sees low percentage of young voters

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Early voting and mail-in ballots are seeing a larger turnout with older voters, when compared to young adult voters.

Even with the numerous ways to cast a ballot this election, young voters are falling short since early voting has began.

Black Hawk County is seeing 23% of absentee votes have been collected from voters age 18 to 24, and 20.9% from those ages 25-34, while 68.1% of those older than age 65 have already voted.

“Older people have a stronger voter turnout than younger people who haven’t been voting that long. Perhaps haven’t been dealing with the issues that older people have dealt with, as long as they have,” Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder said.

Some young adults say that the reason they aren't going to the polls, is the lack of political education that they have received.

“I don’t know half of what I should know about politics today. I don’t know enough to be voting. I don’t even trust my vote,” University of Northern Iowa sophomore Chamya Adams said.

Many first time voters have their worries about going to the polls and casting their ballots.

One young adult, first time voter, has a message for those wondering what they can do to learn more about voting this election year.

“Even if you don’t know who you’re going to vote for, talk to your parents, talk to the people around you, see their opinions, see both sides and research it a little more. And you know what? It’s important to vote,” first time voter Madyson Mulherin said.

Early voting can be done at the Black Hawk County courthouse up until election day, but once November 3 comes around, residents will need to go to their specific voting precinct. Those can be found on the Secretary of State's website.