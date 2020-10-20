Danish submarine killer briefly escapes from prison

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine has made a dramatic but brief escape from a suburban Copenhagen prison, reportedly taking a hostage to break out before police recaptured him. Peter Madsen was quickly apprehended near the Herstedvester prison where he is serving a life sentence for the killing of Kim Wall. Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup called the escape attempt “very serious.” Police said Madsen appeared to be carrying fake weapons, including a “bogus” explosive belt. Madsen, one of Denmark’s most notorious criminals, was captured about five minutes after the escape and less than a half-mile from the facility.