Conservative lawyer floats challenge of election outcome

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A lawyer for a national conservative group says it may challenge the outcome of the Nov. 3 elections by arguing that municipalities are improperly using hundreds of millions of dollars in private money. Attorney Erick Kaardal argued in an Iowa court Tuesday that local officials have impermissibly accepted grants from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help pay for staffing, training and equipment. Kaardal represents the Thomas More Society, which is bringing lawsuits seeking to block municipalities in several states from using the grants. Judges in Iowa, Texas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan have rejected its arguments to date.