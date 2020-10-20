 Skip to Content

City of Dubuque warns of sanitary sewer overflow

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) - Officials in Dubuque say a blown valve on a pressurized pipe caused untreated wastewater to flow near the 700 block of Sunset Ridge.

The City of Dubuque Public Works Department was performing maintenance this morning around 10:30 when the valve blew. 

Crews worked to repair the valve and flow was directed back into the pipe around 10:40 a.m.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) cautions people to keep their children and pets away from the noted area, which is posted, for 48 hours.  

