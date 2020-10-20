Cedar Rapids leaders say police review board is an important first step

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - When approving the initial framework for a new citizen's review board Tuesday night, every city councilor agreed it should be viewed as a first step.

"It will take generations to undo the systemic racism and institutional racism that has intentionally become a fabric of our everyday," councilwoman Ashley Vanorny said. "This is a step that I'm really proud we're taking."

They did reference the work they've done to get here, though; like listening to activists throughout the year and getting input from thousands of people about the review board.

The forming of this board was a direct result of the seven demands from the Advocates for Social Justice in June.

Of the over 2,200 people that replied to a survey about forming a police review board, the majority said they've had good to "very good" interactions with police in the last year. A majority also said a review board was needed to keep that trend going.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, city staff described a "review model" board as opposed to an investigatory board. The three functions of the board will be public engagement, to recommend policy changes to the department and to review complaints.

The city already receives complaints about police actions but now those complaints will go directly to the city clerk. The police chief will be the first to review a complaint and make a decision about any disciplinary action. The 9-member review board will then be allowed to look at the report and can request a closed meeting with the police chief, if they see any problem with the decision.

This is a very similar model to the Community Police Review Board in Iowa City, which city leaders have actively been trying to make stronger this summer.

In July, the Advocates for Social Justice said they felt "shut out" of the debate for forming this board after city councilors said their time for comment was over. City councilors credited ASJ for "staying at the table" multiple times during Tuesday's meeting.

The group would not comment on the city's proposed model Tuesday night but plans to release a statement Wednesday.

The citizen review board will not be officially approved until city staff come back to council with an ordinance for them to approve.