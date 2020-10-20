American Red Cross has nearly 50 Iowa volunteers aiding Colorado in wildfire response

(KWWL) -- It's been a challenging year for all and the American Red Cross' Eastern Iowa Chapter has aided in a number of disasters.

The latest being wildfires plaguing western parts of the country. Nearly 50 volunteers from Iowa have aided in relief efforts whether that be in person or virtual.

"The Red Cross had to adjust how we delivered services to our clients that have been displaced from their homes, but I think we reallyl haven't missed a beat," said Pami Erickson, the executive director for the eastern Iowa chapter.

Erickson prides herself on the creativity they've done to bring in volunteers who may be nervous about traveling due to COVID-19. Those virtual volunteers follow up with those the American Red Cross helps, making sure their needs continue to be met.

Erickson also prides herself on the volunteers themselves.

"Anytime they hear that there's a need, whether its locally or nationally, they are the first people to roll up their sleeves and go to assist people. I mean their hearts are just huge," Erickson said.

If you want to learn more about volunteering physically or virtually visit their website here.