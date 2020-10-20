Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to “Light the World in Teal” on November 5

(KWWL) - Alzheimer's Awareness Month is coming up in November, and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will “Light the World in Teal” on November 5 to raise awareness of the disease.

“Every person and place that participates in this global initiative is making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease - and the more that join, the more awareness we will raise about Alzheimer’s,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO.

More than 5 million people in U.S. have Alzheimer's. In Iowa, 66,000 people are living with the disease.

More than 250 landmarks in 44 states and nine other countries will be taking part November 5. The list of participating structures can be found by clicking here.

Individuals are asked to wear teal on the fifth, too, and post photos on their social media platforms using the hashtag #AFALightTheWorldInTeal.

To learn more about “Light the World in Teal” and how you can take part, visit www.lighttheworldinteal.com.

Visit the AFA's website by clicking here.