Large earthquake off Alaska prompts tsunami fears, fleeing

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The National Tsunami Warning Center has lifted a tsunami advisory after a reported 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula on Monday. A warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center following an earthquake off Sand Point. The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula. The Alaska Earthquake Center said a magnitude 5.2 aftershock was reported 11 minutes later, centered roughly in the same area. Public safety officials in King Cove had sent out an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground.