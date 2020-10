LA PORTE CITY (KWWL) -- Union needed little time on Tuesday as the No. 6 Knights swept past South Tama in straight sets to open class 3A regional play. Union took out the Trojans in efficient fashion winning by set scores of 25-7, 25-10, and 25-6.

The Knights advanced to face Oelwein in Wednesday's regional semifinal round. The Huskies knocked off North Fayette Valley 3-0 in their quarterfinal match-up.