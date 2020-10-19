The August derecho is estimated to have a $7.5 billion price tag, but cities say their costs are only rising

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - After being labeled the costliest thunderstorm since 1980 by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the derecho may see an increase in costs than originally estimated.

As cities continue to clean-up and collect storm debris, more costs will soon be added to the list.

“Approximately $20-$23 million was this debris cleanup of the residential areas and the commercial areas that we are working on right now," Marion Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly said, "The parks and waterways come next and that we expect to be equally as great a number.”

This week will complete the residential phase of tree debris clean-up for the city of Marion. Once completed, residents are expected to clear their own debris or have a contractor complete the service.

“There are a lot of buildings and houses that still need repairs. If you drive around town many houses and buildings are in the middle of repairs, or haven’t had a chance to have contractors to come out yet to do the repairs, so that will be going on for a while," Mayor AbouAssaly said.

Cedar Rapids is in the same position, but with an even higher price tag.

$60-80 million is expected to be spent on tree collection, alone.

"...In addition to that, there is about $12-16 million of damage to city facilities. Fortunately, through the finance department, we have a $100,000 deductible on the entire loss, so the city will be largely reimbursed by our insurance coverage," Cedar Rapids District 2 Representative Scott Overland said.

Crop losses and repairs to personal properties are not included in the cities' estimates.

In a meeting Thursday, the City of Cedar Rapids Director of Finance Casey Drew said, replacing the tree canopy will add to the expenses.

“We also expect that FEMA will reimburse the city for a high percentage as well as the state of Iowa for the cleanup costs but it will leave The city with $10-12 million of costs,” Overland said.

He then went on to explain that the city's budget should cover the costs of the leftover money Cedar Rapids will be left with. Overland doesn't expect there to be a rise in taxes for the residents of the city.