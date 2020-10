A narrow band of snow fell across Iowa on Monday. Some locations in central Iowa saw up to 9".

Here in eastern Iowa, up to 5" of snow fell in Linn County.

Looking back at the path of the strongest winds from the August derecho...this looks pretty similar. People are still cleaning up from the August storm and now a lot of it is now covered with snow.

There was some thundersnow between Iowa City and Des Moines. We were able to see the lightning from GOES East.