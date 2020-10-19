Secretary of State: Not aware of any issues with voter registration website

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- It is estimated that between 40 and 50,000 convicted felons will be able to vote in November's election after Governor Kim Reynolds signed an executive order restoring voting rights for most felons.

On Saturday, KWWL spoke with convicted felon Chawn Yilmaz. She was convicted of a felony in California in 2002.

When she heard of Governor Reynold's executive order, Yilmaz said she couldn't wait to register. She logged on to the state's website, restoreyourvote.iowa.gov, and went through the application process but was rejected.

"I was discouraged," she said. "I wasn't going to give up because I knew my right to vote had been restored, and I was determined to vote in this election."

The Iowa Department of Transportation runs the website. On Monday, both the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Secretary of State's office said they are not aware of any issues with the system.

IDOT staff said they closely watched the system over the weekend to see if any errors or outages pop up but did not see any.

When she got through the application, Yilmaz said the system told her she was not eligible to vote as a convicted felon.

Asked about the error she said she encountered, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's office said it was impossible because that specific message is not one a voter would receive after filling out an application.

On the application, there is a list of statements voters need to agree to, such as they are old enough to vote, your address is correct, and you are not also registered to vote in another state. One of the statements reads, “I have not been convicted of a felony (or I have received a restoration of rights.)”

The spokesperson said Yilmaz likely answered a question on the application incorrectly.

Voters do not have to register to vote online. You can always go to your county auditor's office in person, print out the registration form, and mail it to your auditor.

That is what Yilmaz did. She was able to register to vote at her county auditor's office.

The deadline to register to vote in November's election is October 24.

Voters can still register to vote at the polls on election day.

For more on the basics of voting in the Hawkeye State, click here.

Planning to vote absentee? Here is what you need to know

Eastern Iowa counties that have released early voting information