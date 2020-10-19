Johnson County Public Health urging fans to tailgate safely as Iowa season opener approaches
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa. (KWWL) - Johnson County Public Health is asking Iowa Hawkeye fans make a safe tailgating plan for football Saturdays to decrease the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.
Here are some tips to keep your team safe:
- Cheering on the hawks from your home with only those in your household or hosting virtual viewing parties are the safest options
- Hosting a small get together with your first-string friends and family is more risk, but if you choose to do so, gather outdoors, stay six feet apart, wear masks and wash your hands
- Heading to your favorite bar or restaurant poses a much higher risk
- Call ahead to find out their current safety practices
- Ask if there is outdoor seating and viewing
- Is indoor seating limited and spaced six feet apart
- Are masks required of staff and customers at all times except when eating or taking a drink
- Limit your time at the establishment
The Iowa Hawkeyes are scheduled to open their season on Oct. 24 at Purdue.
