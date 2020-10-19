 Skip to Content

Johnson County Public Health urging fans to tailgate safely as Iowa season opener approaches

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa. (KWWL) - Johnson County Public Health is asking Iowa Hawkeye fans make a safe tailgating plan for football Saturdays to decrease the risk of spreading or contracting COVID-19.

Here are some tips to keep your team safe:

  • Cheering on the hawks from your home with only those in your household or hosting virtual viewing parties are the safest options
  • Hosting a small get together with your first-string friends and family is more risk, but if you choose to do so, gather outdoors, stay six feet apart, wear masks and wash your hands
  • Heading to your favorite bar or restaurant poses a much higher risk
  • Call ahead to find out their current safety practices
  • Ask if there is outdoor seating and viewing
  • Is indoor seating limited and spaced six feet apart
  • Are masks required of staff and customers at all times except when eating or taking a drink
  • Limit your time at the establishment

The Iowa Hawkeyes are scheduled to open their season on Oct. 24 at Purdue.

To see the team's full 2020 schedule, click here.

Leslie Stone

News Content Producer

