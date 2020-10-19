Iowa Football recruit de-commits amid possibility of discrimination lawsuit

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--Cornerback Jordan Oladokun decommitted from Iowa on Monday, citing his concern over the racial discrimination allegations against the program and coach Kirk Ferentz as his reason for backing off the commitment.

Oladokun, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound, three-star cornerback from Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida, initially committed to Iowa in April, but then backed off that commitment and decommitted in May. He then recommitted to the program in June, saying he felt as though Iowa was the best program for him to get on the field early and continue his athletic career.

However, as Oladokun read reports of a potential $20 million lawsuit being threatened against the program and Ferentz by eight former players for allegations of race-based intimidation, bullying and harassment, he didn't feel comfortable with his decision any longer.

"It made me worry a little bit as a recruit that someone, if there's a $20 million lawsuit going out, in my opinion some of the things have to be true or some of the things are just getting a little bit sketchy," Oladokun said. "I don't really think I should say what I asked (the Iowa coaches), but some of the things weren't being answered. I was trying to figure out what was going on and they just weren't getting answered, so I felt like it was time for me to do what I needed to do and decommit."

The potential lawsuit is coming after an external review at Iowa found an environment where many Black players felt bullied and demeaned, and recommended Ferentz and Iowa athletic director Gary Barta take steps to improve the culture.

Oladokun and his parents sat down and discussed the allegations and the report and felt it wasn't best for him to stay committed. He had also had conversations with other Iowa commits, but said those prospects were comfortable enough with their decision at the moment to stay committed to Iowa.

"I was like, 'Hey, how are you feeling about this whole situation and some of them were, I'm not going to say they were feeling like it was OK, but there wasn't really a big deal about it, they were just going to see," Oladokun said. "With signing day coming up with me, I didn't want to wait too long and say things are true, then I'm stuck or we're all stuck. It's about two months away from signing day, so I can get everything right and find my new home."