Asian shares track Wall Street fall as virus aid hopes fade

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen, tracking Wall Street’s decline as hopes for badly needed new economic aid for the U.S. economy fade. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China slipped Tuesday. Investors are focused on a U.S. stimulus package as the world faces deep uncertainty about the continuing economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. Overnight, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1.6%, its worst day in more than three weeks. Investors were also looking ahead to another busy week of corporate earnings reports. Across the S&P 500, analysts are expecting companies to report another drop in profits.