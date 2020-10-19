 Skip to Content

American Advertising Federation Dubuque hosts public service project

5:27 pm Dubuque NewsNews

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ----- AAF Dubuque is looking for a non-profit partner. See AAFs full press release below:

AAF Dubuque’s annual public service initiative benefiting a local non-profit is one of the organization’s signature projects. The program allows AAF Dubuque to select a non-profit partner to help make the most of its limited budget via expert advice, creative development, and media planning.

AAF Dubuque seeks to partner with a non-profit organization to develop and/or distribute a campaign to promote that organizations’ current initiatives – fundraising, awareness, volunteer recruitment, event
promotion etc. Campaign assistance may include tasks such as logo development, print and advertising design, media planning, copywriting and/or web development.

To qualify for consideration an organization must:
• Be a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization
• Have some marketing budget that can be allocated to the program
• Demonstrate need for marketing assistance to reach measurable
goal
• Be willing to work collaboratively with AAF Dubuque volunteers
• Apply by the deadline: Friday, November 13, 2020


Applications are available at www.aafdbq.org/about/public-service-campaign/.


About AAF Dubuque

AAF Dubuque is the local charter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF), an acclaimed national organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the well-being of advertising. Members come from
various industries with skills that make them Dubuque’s top advertising, creative, media, public relations and marketing professionals.

AJ Capuano

Dubuque bureau reporter, KWWL

Related Articles

Skip to content