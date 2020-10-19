American Advertising Federation Dubuque hosts public service project

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ----- AAF Dubuque is looking for a non-profit partner. See AAFs full press release below:

AAF Dubuque’s annual public service initiative benefiting a local non-profit is one of the organization’s signature projects. The program allows AAF Dubuque to select a non-profit partner to help make the most of its limited budget via expert advice, creative development, and media planning.

AAF Dubuque seeks to partner with a non-profit organization to develop and/or distribute a campaign to promote that organizations’ current initiatives – fundraising, awareness, volunteer recruitment, event

promotion etc. Campaign assistance may include tasks such as logo development, print and advertising design, media planning, copywriting and/or web development.

To qualify for consideration an organization must:

• Be a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization

• Have some marketing budget that can be allocated to the program

• Demonstrate need for marketing assistance to reach measurable

goal

• Be willing to work collaboratively with AAF Dubuque volunteers

• Apply by the deadline: Friday, November 13, 2020



Applications are available at www.aafdbq.org/about/public-service-campaign/.



About AAF Dubuque

AAF Dubuque is the local charter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF), an acclaimed national organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the well-being of advertising. Members come from

various industries with skills that make them Dubuque’s top advertising, creative, media, public relations and marketing professionals.