American Advertising Federation Dubuque hosts public service project
DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) ----- AAF Dubuque is looking for a non-profit partner. See AAFs full press release below:
AAF Dubuque’s annual public service initiative benefiting a local non-profit is one of the organization’s signature projects. The program allows AAF Dubuque to select a non-profit partner to help make the most of its limited budget via expert advice, creative development, and media planning.
AAF Dubuque seeks to partner with a non-profit organization to develop and/or distribute a campaign to promote that organizations’ current initiatives – fundraising, awareness, volunteer recruitment, event
promotion etc. Campaign assistance may include tasks such as logo development, print and advertising design, media planning, copywriting and/or web development.
To qualify for consideration an organization must:
• Be a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization
• Have some marketing budget that can be allocated to the program
• Demonstrate need for marketing assistance to reach measurable
goal
• Be willing to work collaboratively with AAF Dubuque volunteers
• Apply by the deadline: Friday, November 13, 2020
Applications are available at www.aafdbq.org/about/public-service-campaign/.
About AAF Dubuque
AAF Dubuque is the local charter of the American Advertising Federation (AAF), an acclaimed national organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the well-being of advertising. Members come from
various industries with skills that make them Dubuque’s top advertising, creative, media, public relations and marketing professionals.