KWWL Television, Inc., the NBC affiliate in eastern Iowa, is looking for a smart, competitive newscast producer who will also take a lead role online and on social media. You will have access to all the latest technology at our state-of-the-art digital facility. We're looking for a producer who knows the difference between stacking a show and creating a memorable newscast that meets our audience needs.

If you’re good at showcasing storytelling we’ll give you an opportunity to shine. Must love juggling multiple assignments and working with a close-knit team.

This is an early morning weekend position with lots of opportunity for growth and advancement.

Some newscast producing experience, such as at a college level, is required. This is a great opportunity for a college student about to transition into their first full time journalism job.

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, plenty of places for recreation and close to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.quincymediacareers.com.

If you'd like to be part of our award-winning team, send a link to your online video to:

Allison Gibson, News Director

agibson@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 East Fifth Street Waterloo, IA 50703

KWWL TV, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer