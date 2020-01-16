Frozen pipes lead to fire in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) — At 6:42 p.m. on January 16th, emergency crews were sent to a house fire on Paralta Rd. in Linn County. When emergency officials arrived, they found out the home on fire with no one inside. The fire was put out and the structure is still standing with large smoke damage.

The investigation into the cause of the fire showed the homeowner Clint Wheeler (55) was trying to thaw frozen water pipes in the house with a torch. Mr. Wheeler left the torch unattended which resulted in the structure igniting on fire. Mr. Wheeler was not able to stop the fire and it spread out of control. The owner did not need any resources from the Red Cross.