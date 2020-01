WATERLOO(KWWL)--- The tenth annual Battle of Waterloo Wrestling Duals begin Friday and on Thursday night seven new Hall of Fame inductees are celebrated at the Dan Gable Wrestling Museum. Larry "Punchy" Sallis, Jamal Fox, Dan Mashek, Jerry Springer, Chuck Patten, Dave Cunningham and Rex Smith will be inducted in the Battle of Waterloo Hall of Fame on Saturday afternoon at Young Arena.