America’s River Festival in Dubuque ends after 15 years

DUBUQUE, Iowa. (KWWL) - After 15 years, America's River Festival has come to an end.

That's according to a post on America's River Festival Facebook page.

Organizers said, "After many thoughtful conversations, the America’s River Corporation has decided to end the fifteen-year run of America’s River Festival with the success of the 2019 event."

In 2004, the Grand Excursion was hosted along the Mississippi as a way to introduce people to a reinvented riverfront in Dubuque, which jump started America's River Festival.

Since 2005, America's River Corporation has hosted the festival in the Port of Dubuque and welcomed thousands of attendees each year.

President and CEO of Travel Dubuque, Keith Rahe, said the goal of the festival was to bring exposure to the city. Since then, Dubuque has garnered attention across the country.

"It just really gave us that exposure, not just locally or regionally, but also nationally to really showcase Dubuque and the tri-state area as a great place to visit," said Rahe.

However, Rahe said the growth in the number of concerts and events at local venues, such as the Five Flags Center and the Diamond Jo and Q Casino pushed them to decide that it was time to part ways.

"They're really filling that void now that was left there beforehand. And we basically came to the conclusion that what our original goal was, we've met that. We've achieved that goal," said Rahe. "And now it is probably time for us to take a step back."

For the past five years, the festival has brought in an average of $1.5 million to the city each summer.

Rahe thanks their partners and their fans for all of the support over the years.

"It was a unique opportunity to bring in different genres of music across the industry and to have people have the opportunity to go out and really enjoy themselves," said Rahe. "And we're really proud of that."

However, Rahe said that locals and tourists alike have a lot of events to look forward to in 2020. Including the inaugural Iowa's Ride race and the MLB game at the Field of Dreams.

There are currently no events scheduled by Travel Dubuque to fill the concert's date. The summer concert series hosted by the Diamond Jo and Q Casinos will continue.