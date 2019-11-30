Small Business Saturday invests back into its own community

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) – This time of year many are planning their holiday shopping online or at big corporate stores. However, this weekend was especially planned for consumers to buy local and invest in their community.

Shoppers across America have the opportunity to support local with Small Business Saturday.

Co-Owner Scott Gall of the Runner’s Flat on Main St. in Cedar Falls says while Saturdays are steadily busy on Main St. he expects up to five times the amount of people to come through his store.

“Our shop Small Saturday is one of the biggest days we will have all year,” says Gall. “Consistently over the last 10 years it continues to be like that.”

Gall Says the small businesses are more than just for revenue, but reinvest themselves into a growing Cedar Valley Community.

“When people shop and support local we get to keep that around and we get to keep a community that continues to thrive,” says Gall.

All the small businesses in downtown Cedar Falls share the common competitor that is online shopping. Owner Ann Eastman of Miss Wonderful Vintage tries to shop local, but understands the convenience of the internet.

“As a consumer and a shop owner, if I can buy it locally that’s what I want to do, I want to support my local community,” says Eastman. “I want to make sure these small shops stay in business.”

Store owners also say the dreary weather hasn’t turned away many shoppers, and remained steadily busy.

The stores wrapped up their sales at 5 p.m. Nov. 30, 2019.