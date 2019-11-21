TRACKING: Windy Thursday with falling temperatures

An area of low pressure and associated cold front will be tracking through Iowa early this morning, keeping scattered showers in the forecast through midday.

High temperatures in the 50s will be reached early this morning, and then falling into the 30s and 40s this afternoon behind the cold front.

The wind is also going to be a factor today. Northwest wind 15-25 mph will gust 30 to 40 mph later this morning into the afternoon.

Tonight the sky becomes mostly clear and the wind calms down a bit, leading to temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Friday will be colder, but we warm back up to seasonable temperatures through the weekend.

Dry conditions are expected Friday through Monday. Important: There is the potential for a storm system somewhere in the Midwest Tuesday into Wednesday. However, there is a lot of differences among possible outcomes, but it may impact any Thanksgiving travel plans you have. Please stay up to date with the latest Storm Track 7 forecast.