Avery Foundation adds five counties to its coverage area, as seen on The Steele Report

The mission of the Avery Foundation is to help families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Created as a result of a personal cancer family experience, The Avery Foundation https://averyfndtn.org/ provides financial grants to families for lodging, food and even mileage to and from doctor appointments.

Based in Dubuque, The Avery Foundation is expanding into five addition counties, including Black Hawk and Linn.

