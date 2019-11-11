Winter weather causes delayed response and increased call volume for first responders

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) — Winter weather is causing problems for first responders making for poor road conditions and icy spots which are also leading to an increase in calls.

Snow and ice-filled roadways caused a delay for the Cedar Rapids Fire Department as it worked to respond to an overnight garage fire.

Crews were called to the 5000 block of Vermount Street around 1:30 a.m.

At the time of the call snow was falling and it was only 27 degrees with a wind chill of 15 degrees.