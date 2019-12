One of the most anticipated races on Tuesday’s election day is the race for Cedar Falls Mayor.

2-term incumbent Mayor Jim Brown is being challenged by current At-large councilman, Rob Green, and Jim Skaine, whom Brown beat in the race for Mayor two years ago.

Meet the three candidates here on The Steele Report. Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZlSaOCy8JE