UNI Basketball Media Day

CEDAR FALLS(KWWL)–It is basketball media day at UNI and head coach Ben Jacobson’s Panthers enter the season with some hunger…

Northern Iowa returns six seniors from a squad that narrowly missed an automatic trip to the NCAA tournament last spring after losing in the championship game at the Missouri Valley conference tournament.

Along with those seniors–the panthers also return Missouri Valley freshman of the year A.J. Green who led UNI in scoring last year.

The Panthers also return talented big man Austin Phyfe who missed much of last season with health concerns…

Coach Jacobson says the Panthers are deep ….. And a lot of players will see the floor this winter.

UNI Head Coach Ben Jacobson: “Nine of Ten I would say..ten when you consider Luke, Phyfe and Justin at that center position when you throw those three guys in there and then seven other guys in there I would say ten.”

UNI opens the season on November 5th against Old Dominion at the McLeod Center.