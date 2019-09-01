Team of Dreams celebrates 30 years of Field of Dreams history

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWWL) – The Field of Dreams Move Site partnered with Travel Dubuque to bring the annual Team of Dreams.

The iconic Iowa stop celebrates 30 years of history. Estimated 4,000 people came to see where it all started. Organizers say people from 38 states and 300 different communities came to Dyersville to celebrate the dream.

Families playing catch and taking pictures with the set was only half the fun. Actors and Actresses from A League Of Their Own and The Sandlot were there. Also, many MLB sports legends were there.

Travel Dubuque Director Tyler Daugherty says you should not take this piece of history for granted.

“I started this position when I was 25, and it was the first time I got out to the Field of Dreams,” says Daugherty. “I mean this was in my backyard and you take it for granted some times and it was my first event out here. There’s just something magical about it, it’s hard to explain, but when you get out here and turn the lights on and the corn. If you get some fog tonight it will be super cool.”

The traditional ghost players also performed for the crowd, Marv Maiers one of the players, says it’s a magical field.

“It’s been 30 years. What other place do we have that’s still this relevant 30 years later after the fact?” says Maiers. “To see them smile that means it’s still a fun place to come to.”