Stone Soul Picnic, area childhood hunger awareness event, set for Sunday, September 8, at Gateway Park

The 8th annual Stone Soul Picnic https://www.facebook.com/neiowastonesoulpicnic/ will take place Sunday, September 8, 12:30-5 p.m. at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls, featuring plenty of food, children’s activities and live entertainment from local bands.

Five popular local bands will donate their talent for the afternoon at the event in Gateway Park in Cedar Falls. Stone Soul Picnic will also feature a host of family activities.

This family-friendly event is a fundraiser for the N.E. Iowa Foodbank, https://www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/ in an effort to raise awareness about childhood hunger in the Cedar Valley.

Last year’s one day event raised $25,000.

If you can’t make it to Gateway park September 8, but would still like to make a donation, send your check to: Stone Soul Picnic, 3505 Carlton Drive, Cedar Falls, IA. 50613, or contact the Northeast Iowa Food Bank at this link: https://www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/

Cedar Falls Mainstreet http://www.communitymainstreet.org/events/events/stone-soul-picnic-D09082019.aspx also has information on the afternoon of activities and events sponsored by CFMS.

September is Hunger Action Month across the U.S., and you can help in the fight against hunger by taking part in numerous events planned by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks.

46 million Americans, including 13 million children, are food insecure. This month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that there are millions of Americans who don’t know where their next meal will be coming from, or if it’s coming at all.

“In urban areas and rural areas, from Decorah to Montezuma and everywhere in between, hunger continues to take a toll on northeast Iowa,” said Barbara Prather, Executive Director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. “Without access to enough food, over 45,000 northeast Iowans will be unable to reach their full potential; including over 14,000 hungry children, who cannot grow, succeed or learn on an empty stomach.”

The Stone Soul Picnic on Sunday, September 8, is one of the biggest single events of the campaign.

Visit the Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Facebook page or website https://www.northeastiowafoodbank.org/ to learn more about the month and all of their efforts in the community.