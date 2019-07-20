‘Iowa nice’ shown at Waverly Heritage Days following strong winds

WAVERLY, Iowa (KWWL) — It was a busy day in Waverly as city crews cleaned up after blustery winds stormed through town.

“It kind of caught us off guard, we had just finished the parade,” said Teresa Arenholz, one of the co-chairs for the committee that puts on the Waverly Heritage Days.

Several vendors at the festival lost the tops of their tents, leaving just the bones behind. Only minor injuries were reported.

Officials say hundreds turn out every year to celebrate the spirit of the town. This year, that spirit showed in the response after the strong gusts took down one of the larger tents that suffered the most damage. Patrons of all ages worked to dismantle that tent.

“We were afraid that if we even tried to put it back up that it wasn’t going to be stable,” said Arenholz.

She says safety was their top concern, but leaders were amazed by the public’s willingness to help.

“Nobody hesitated, running around asking ‘What can we do? Where do you need help?’ In a whirlwind, it came and it calmed,” said Darwin Rittgers, another co-chair of the festival.

The group says they’ll work with their insurance company to assess the cost of the damage.