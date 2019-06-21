Friday’Loo canceled for Friday evening

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – A press release from Main Street Waterloo says due to weather, Friday’Loo for June 21 has been cancelled.

Main Street Waterloo wants people to join the next Friday’Loo on July 12 with Pie In The Sky and a 20th Anniversary Celebration of Friday’Loo.

For more information about Friday’Loo visit www.mainstreetwaterloo.org/fridayloo .

If you would like to volunteer for our events, or want more information, please contact Main Street Waterloo at 319-291-2038.