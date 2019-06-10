Eye of the Needle collecting clothing for school uniform drive

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – Many students are wrapping up their last few days of class. But one organization is already looking ahead to the next school year.

Eye of the Needle is a nonprofit organization in Waterloo that provides assistance to people in need. Patricia King founded the charity in 2009. People can go to the office to find food, clothing, household items and toiletries.

King also holds a school uniform drive every year. Over the past decade, she said she’s helped about 10,000 children.

Some school districts in the area, including Waterloo, require students to wear uniforms. But King said there are families that cannot afford to buy them. That’s where Eye of the Needle comes in to help.

The charity is collecting gently used clothing to give to people in need. Families can schedule an appointment and choose from a variety of sizes and styles.

Every student can take home one new uniform. If Eye of the Needle gets enough donations, students may be able to take home a used one, as well. There is no limit on family size.

King said looking and feeling good at school can do a lot for a child’s confidence.

“Having [uniforms] make [kids] want to learn and feel like, ‘Well, I can learn, and I can look good just like everybody else,'” she said.

If you are in need of a uniform, you can schedule an appointment at Eye of the Needle. Registration starts on July 1 and runs through August 23.

If you’d like to help the nonprofit, you can bring your clothing or monetary donation to the office.

Eye of the Needle

2327 Falls Avenue, Suites 5 and 6 in Waterloo

319-215-6151