UPDATE: Flashing Thunder Fireworks apologizes for malfunction

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) – My Waterloo Days posted an apology to their Facebook page after a malfunction with the scheduled fireworks show.

The fireworks were scheduled to take place after the Waterloo Bucks game, on June 5.

Dan Corbin, Waterloo Bucks General Manager said, “We sincerely apologize for the difficulties we had with our My Waterloo Days fireworks show on June 5. While we take responsibility for disappointing the fans at the game, the ability to shoot the fireworks last night was out of our control. We are doing everything we can to ensure this never happens again.”

UPDATE: The company in charge of the fireworks for the Waterloo Bucks game on June 5th has apologized for the malfunction. The company also states that the Bucks and My Waterloo Days are not at fault.

Here is a statement from their Facebook page: