Part-Time News Photojournalist

KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving eastern Iowa, is looking for a photojournalist with a creative eye, technical expertise and can-do attitude.

You’ll also need to understand the importance of visual composition, natural sound and quality lighting. The successful candidate must be able to deliver great video on a daily basis in our very competitive 21-county market.

You’ll have plenty of opportunities to cover big time college sports including the University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State athletics. Our photojournalists are just that—journalists, so if you want to write a well as shoot and edit, do your own Facebook live shots or simply get more hands-on training in the industry, we’re the place. You must love working very early hours and/or very late hours (the hours vary) under deadline pressure.

KWWL has Sony HD cameras, drones, satellite and microwave trucks and several bonded cellular live backpacks so we can go live from almost anywhere. KWWL is the only station in the market with newsrooms in Dubuque, Waterloo, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Our commitment to the communities we serve drives everything we do. Quincy Media encourages diversity, creativity and respect. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at QuincyMediaCareers.com.

To apply, send your resume and a link to your reel to:

Allison Gibson, News Director

KWWL Television, Inc.

511 East 5th Street

Waterloo, IA 50703

agibson@kwwl.com

KWWL TV, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.