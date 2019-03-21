Northern Lights may be visible near Iowa

UPDATE: The Northern Lights may be visible tonight (Friday night) and Saturday. This is only a small chance in Iowa, but tonight is the best chance to catch a glimpse with a clear sky, away from city lights.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center reported a solar flare Wednesday, that has led to the potential for a geomagnetic magnetic storm this weekend. This means the Northern Lights, also known as ‘Aurora Borealis”, could possibly be seen in the United States Saturday night.

If you look at the map below, provided by NOAA, the areas between Kp=7 and Kp-5 (yellow and green lines) have the best chance to view this spectacular sight.

Unfortunately in eastern Iowa, clouds will be thickening Saturday night ahead of rain after midnight.