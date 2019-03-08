Tools for Schools: Band teacher using money to repair instruments

OELWEIN, Iowa (KWWL) – A teacher in Oelwein wins $1,000 for the ‘Cedar Valley Tools for Schools’ award this school year.

Melissa Franzen is a fifth through seventh grade Band teacher at Oelwein Middle School.

Franzen said the Band program is so much more than a class — but a place where students can express themselves and showcase their love of music to the community.

The money will be used toward instrument repairs and necessities, such as: reeds, valve oil, slide oil and sanitizing spray.

“Instruments are kind of like a car. If you don’t keep the maintenance and the repair on them going when it’s needed, it tends to fall apart and things don’t work the way they need to,” she explained. “It’s the same with an instrument. If you don’t keep it in good, proper working conditions, it’s going to be hard to play well at your next concert.”

The ‘Cedar Valley Tools for Schools’ program is a partnership between KWWL, the University of Iowa Community Credit Union and Kimball and Beecher.