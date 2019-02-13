State Wrestling Duals Semifinals

With a possible re-match of last year’s final looming – Denver and Don Bosco looked to roll through the class 1A semifinals –

and for the Dons against West Sioux, it was no problem – at 132 Easton Larson rolls with a quick first period pin – Cael Frost followed suit at 138 – the Dons won 11 matches by fall – as they’ll get a shot at back to back titles after a 71 to 12 win –

Tom Hogan/Don Bosco Head Coach

“We’ll take that in the semifinals of the state tournament. Guys have been wrestling well so far. We’ve got to put together one more meet.”

on the other mat – Cyclones looking to do their part – and getting it done –

Riley Wright pins Lisbon’s Gage McCoy at 145 to get things rolling – then at 160 John Ebaugh takes gets the takedown on Max Kohl en route to an 8-3 win at 160 –

Denver wins 39 to 34 to set up a 1A rematch with the Dons

Chris Krueger/Denver Head Coach

“We’re going to go in with an underdog mentality. They’re ranked nationally. We’re only ranked number two in class 1A, so we’re going to go out, give it all we’ve got, and see what we can do tonight.”

In 2A – West Delaware had no problems with Crestwood –

at heavyweight – Carson Pelton pinned Stone Peckham in the second period – Hawks in control – and they finished just as strong with a win at 126 from Ryan Dolan –

they advance to the 2A final versus Solon after a 51, 28 win –

and in 3A – Waverly-Shell Rock took care of business against Ankeny Centennial –

Jacob Hermann needed just 3 and a half minutes to finish things at 160 pounds – and another pin at 106 as Aidan Riggins followed suit –

Go-Hawks win 42, 25 – up next top ranked Southeast Polk in the final –

Eric Whitcome/Waverly-Shell Rock Head Coach

“The competition is going to be as good of competition as we’ve ever had. Obviously Southeast Polk, they’re number 20 in the country for a reason, and so we’ll just have to elevate our leve to the highest we’ve competed at all year.”