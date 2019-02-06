National Signing Day for Area Athletes.

A big day for area high school athletes as many signed National Letters of Intent. 13 Student athletes were a part of a signing ceremony at Cedar Falls High School. Tiger Football players Matthew Cook and Sam Gary both chose UNI while Cedar Falls Tight End Jackson Frerichs is headed to the University of Iowa.

Cedar Falls 4A Girls State High Jump Champion Auriona Kimbrough has chosen to compete at Northern Iowa.

Hudson all-state running back Christian Series tweeted that he will also attend UNI. Kendall Robinson of Waterloo East will also continue his football career playing for UNI head coach Mark Farley.

Dike-New Hartford had three student athletes sign to play football. Colton Harberts is going to the University of South Dakota, Isaac Jorgenson is headed to UNI and Jake Landphair is going to Wayne State