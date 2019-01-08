UPDATE: Woman identified after body found alongside road in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWWL) — UPDATE: The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman whose body was found along the side of Highway 38 earlier this week.

Authorities say Lea Renae Ponce was 20 and from Fairfield. An autopsy on Ponce’s body was conducted on Thursday, but the results from that autopsy are not yet available.

Original Story (January 8):

A female was found dead early Tuesday morning after police were tipped off that a body was found laying on the side of the road.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office received the call around 1:00 a.m. that a female was laying on the side of Hwy. 38, just north if the intersection of county road F70 (155th St). Police then shut the road down to investigate the death.

The identify of the female is not being released at this point in time, and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

In the death investigation, the Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office. The cause and manner of death, as well as the circumstances surrounding this incident, are all being examined at this time.