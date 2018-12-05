Grandma creates books remembering Lyric and Elizabeth

ELK RUN, Iowa – Tonight marks six years since the tragic fate of two young eastern Iowa girls was confirmed, with a devastating discovery of their bodies.

Lyric Cook-Morrissey and cousin Elizabeth Collins were found on this day in 2012. They had been missing for 145 days, after disappearing from their hometown of Evansdale, while out on a bike ride at Meyers Lake.

Hunters found their bodies about 21 miles directly North of that spot, at the Seven Bridges Wildlife Park area in Bremer County.

Their killer or killers have not been found, and the investigation to find the person or people responsible remains an active one.

KWWL spoke with Elizabeth Collin’s grandma tonight. She says Elizabeth would have been 15 today, but they didn’t get to see her turn 15, and they didn’t get to see her grow up.

Grandma Sharon King has created two different sets of 9 books. The sets are for Elizabeth’s two younger sisters, so they can forever remember her.

King says, “Someday they can sit down and read and go through them, and see what happened, and maybe they’ll understand better.”

She says, “Most grandmas know that feeling of you want to do something to help and you can’t, so this kind of gave me something to take all of that energy and do it.”

The ending to these books still has not been written; not until whoever killed these two young girls has been found.

“Hopefully we will have an ending. I’d like to see that and to finish the books. I’d like to live that long.”

These books also talk about everything the community has done to help this family. They share the story behind Angel’s Memorial Park, which was built in honor of the girls and in honor of others gone too soon.