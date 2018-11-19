Cedar Valley Christmas set for next Monday night at Gallagher Bluedorn

An enjoyable evening of holiday family entertainment is all set for next Monday, November 26, in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the UNI campus in Cedar Falls.

It’s the annual Cedar Valley Christmas,http://www.gbpac.com/upcoming-events/e-942/cedar-valley-christmas.aspx a night of old time holiday music, featuring the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, https://wcfsymphony.org/ several local choirs and even some audience sing-alongs.

This festive event is an important fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley, http://www.cedarvalleyclubs.com/ and the community is invited to join in the fun evening at GBPAC.

Tickets are just $6.00 each, with a one dollar discount for groups of 15 or more. Tickets are available at: http://GBPAC.COM/CVCHRISTMAS

The grand finale this year will feature a combined choir of some 300 singers performing the Hallelujah Chorus.

The pre-concert starts at 6 pm in the lobby of the GBPAC with the main Cedar Valley Christmas concert beginning at 7 p.m.

