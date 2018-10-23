Main Street Waterloo hosting downtown trick-or-treat on Saturday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – Main Street Waterloo is inviting families to come to downtown Waterloo on Saturday for a trick-or-treating event.

Activities will include crafts, games and, of course, trick-or-treating for candy on Saturday, October 27 from 10 a.m. through noon. The event is free and open to the public, and will begin at the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market at the RiverLoop Expo Plaza in the 300 block of W. Park Avenue.

The Black’s Building will also host a haunted house during the event, while the Main Street Waterloo office will be home to a Halloween-themed photo booth.

The event coincides with the final Waterloo Urban Farmers Market of the year. Click here for more information.