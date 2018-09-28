Mother dies, baby lives

An eastern Iowa mother died just 10 minutes after her baby was delivered by C-section.

23-year-old Hana Sulejmani was set for surgery last Sunday to remove a cancerous mass, but she died before going to the operating room. For the past eight months Hana has been in and out of the hospital for blood clots and other health issues. Her family says doctors told them last week she had colon cancer. Hana was 24 weeks pregnant, the baby survived, but she did not.

Born premature, one-pound baby Arora Hana Coleen Haywood is fighting for her life. Mother Hana never got to meet her daughter, but her significant other Ransom Haywood says he knows what she would say.

“She’d say that she was beautiful and looked just like her and I know she would have looked at me and said, ‘this is our child,’,” said Haywood, Cedar Falls. “She would have smiled and everything thing that she would have done would have been perfect.”

Hana was diagnosed her with colon cancer and on New Years Eve she was scheduled to have a mass removed. Haywood was by her side before surgery.

“Her pulse was going up and her blood pressure was dropping and she was getting really hot so I was holding an ice pack and I was just saying, ‘you’ve got to calm down, breathe, slow deep breaths, slow deep breaths, slow deep breaths, please’,” said Haywood. “Then I told her, ‘when you go into surgery you can’t die on me, don’t die in surgery’ and she goes ‘I am not going to die in surgery, God’s got me’ and she didn’t make it to surgery so I guess she was telling the truth.”

In a matter of minutes Haywood says he lost his best friend.

“Till death do us part is what we kept telling each other and that’s what happened,” said Haywood.

Haywood says he is still processing what happened, but hopeful their baby survives.

“Besides hoping that my daughter survives this my hope is that she’ll understand what happened to her mom and why and she won’t blame herself,” said Haywood. “I hope that she’ll know from me telling her all the time how much her mom loved her.”

Haywood says even though Hana had a high-risk pregnancy, she wanted to have her baby, telling Haywood no matter what she wanted their child to live.

Haywood says baby Arora has gained an ounce in weight and he says if she makes it they will likely be able to leave the hospital around the original due date in April.