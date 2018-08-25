Cedar Valley Pridefest 2018

The 7th Annual Cedar Valley Pridefest drew in hundreds to Waterloo to celebrate the LGBTQ community. This was the first year that organizers were able to expand the festival to two days instead of just one.

"Pride is about being able to be yourself and be comfortable with yourself with everybody in your community," said Mike Tyer has been with Cedar Valley Pridefest from the beginning.

"Our event is definitely about bringing people together in community and celebrating the equality that we are afforded, all of us as citizens and community members, equally, as well as the diverse population that is here in the Cedar Valley," said Tyer.

The festival has grown from a handful of booths in 2012to nearly 80 in 2018.

"I feel like things have really been changing in a positive direction," said Emily Harsch was one of several who represented the University of Northern Iowa at Pridefest.

Harsch said pride is about feeling safe in your community.

"I think pride is also about visibility and its being comfortable in your own skin and community to come into a public space and to say this is who I am and you are going to deal with it. To say I’m proud of myself and you should be proud of me too," said Harsch.

Harsch also worked with Unity Point Health to open the first LGBTQ clinic in the Cedar Valley.

"The idea behind the clinic was to create a safe and welcoming place for everyone to receive and access healthcare," said Dr. Kyle Christiason, who started the clinic.

Dr. Christiason says many of his patients don’t feel comfortable in a traditional office, but in the 7 months the clinic has been open they’ve tripled their patients.

"This is becoming the way that we do care across the board, my goal eventually is we don’t need an LGBT clinic, because this is just the way we do care," said Dr. Christiason.

That clinic is open every first and third Wednesday each month from 5 to 7 p.m. at Unity Point Health in Cedar Falls.



