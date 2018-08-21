 Skip to Content

Newbo Evolve primary numbers show an estimated $2.3M loss

The results of a preliminary review of the financial performance related to Newbo Evolve was released today by the Board Directors of GO Cedar Rapids. 

The preliminary numbers show an estimated loss of $2.3 million from the event. The Director and CEO of the event have been fired as a result. 

The festival was held August 3-5 in Cedar Rapids. 

A news release says Go Cedar Rapids Board Chair John Myers will assume operational control of the organization until the board selects an interim CEO to run day-to-day operations. This search is currently underway. 

