Outside workers brave the heat in Cedar Rapids

The week is off to a hot start especially for those who work outside.

Linn County has been under an excessive heat warning all day due to high temperatures and humidity.

Macen Ginther was preparing lunch from the Bigg Daddy’s food stand downtown where he was working over a hot grill.

"It’s been a little tough but we’re managing through it," he told us.

Across town Otis McGowen tended his garden off Ellis Boulevard, he is hoping for rain this week.

"Things will start to burn up if you don’t get enough water out here," McGowen told us.

The heat didn’t stop for firefighters who spent the day responding to calls wearing 50-60 lbs. of gear.

"It starts with the individual knowing their limits and understanding when their body is telling them that they’ve had enough. And then it’s to the command staff where we have set policy in place where we will cycle them through rehab," says Brent Smith, Battalion Chief with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

Area Ambulance Service responds to heat-related calls every summer.

"We really would encourage you is to take really frequent breaks. Make sure to go inside, get in some air conditioning, drink lots of water," says Jacklyn Gillen, Director of Administrative Services.

"Drink plenty of liquids, just try to stay in the breeze," Ginther told us.

Several cooling stations were open in Cedar Rapids today including both library locations, Lindale Mall and the Salvation Army.

