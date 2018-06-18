KWWL employee remembered during Friday’s Relay for Life

Relay for Life of Black Hawk County was a great success Friday, despite the hot, humid weather. Nothing can keep those affected by cancer away from such an important fundraiser for the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society event kicked off at 2 p.m. Friday, June 15, at Hawkeye Community College. According to the Relay for Life of Black Hawk County website, the event raised over $150,000.

On Friday, KWWL held the family of our friend, Sherry Schumacher, closely in our thoughts and spoke of her on KWWL News at 10. Sherry worked as a traffic controller at KWWL. She passed away in April following a battle with breast cancer. Her family and friends established a Relay for Life team in Sherry’s memory.

Sherry leaves behind her husband, Mark, and a wonderful, bright 6-year-old daughter named Rachel. Rachel spent time at KWWL recently, trying her hand as a meteorologist and news anchor. The staff is happy to be involved in Rachel’s life. Sherry’s husband, Mark, says Sherry would have wanted that.

Donations to the American Cancer Society can still can be made online, or dropped off at any Community Bank & Trust location.