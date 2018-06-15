Minor flooding happening in Cedar Rapids 10 years after 2008 floods

Much of the city of Cedar Rapids was underwater ten years ago today as the city once again deals with flooding but this time very minor.

The Cedar Rapids Public Works department said they were monitoring the situation on Thursday. The Cedar River was expected to crest at 12.8 feet. The city said it expected the impact to be minimal.

At Ellis Harbor, some roadways and park area were underwater. The high water level brought many people to the area to check out the situation for themselves.

"Checking out our boat house and making sure everything was okay," Michelle Thompson said. Thompson owns one of the houseboats along the river. She said they had to leave the day prior after the water came over their sidewalk.

Many of the walkways to the house boats were under water. The fast currents had pushed some of the boats together in the harbor.

Thompson and others with homes and boats there said they weren’t worried with the current water condition.

"[I’m] not really nervous. It’s part of it I guess," she said.