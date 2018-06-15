Dubuque to open cooling centers during weekend heat wave

According to KWWL meteorologists, it’ll be a hot and humid weekend in eastern Iowa.

A heat advisory is in effect through Sunday.

Because of this, the City of Dubuque has set up several cooling centers.

One of them is the Dubuque Rescue Mission.

"We try to let as much people know as possible, we are a cooling center all day long, all night until like seven or eight o’clock and we don’t turn anybody away, they can hang out in the second floor," said Jeff Lenhart, summer resident manager.

During the extreme heat, all are welcome during the day to escape the outdoors. Management with the mission said they’ll provide an air conditioned facility, also cold drinking water, maybe even some snacks.

They want to make sure those with health problems have a place to go.

"When it gets too humid there’s some men with health issues, maybe breathing problems, they do need to get in where it’s gonna be not as humid or hot," Lenhart said.

Meanwhile, some people are choosing to beat the heat at the cities public pools, but there are other options for staying cool.They include the Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Mystique Community Ice Center, and the Multicultural Family Center.

The days and hours are as follows:

Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W 11th St.

Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m

Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

Sunday, 1:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m.

Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St., Drop-In Center, 2nd Floor

Friday-Sunday, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Dr.

Friday, 9:00 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.

Friday, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

According to health experts, the following tips are important to prevent heat-related illnesses:

Those at greatest risk include people ages 65 or older, infants and young children, overweight individuals, people who are performing manual labor or exercising outdoors, and those who have chronic health conditions.